MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

2023-06-12 | 04:12
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate
1min
MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

Member of the Strong Republic bloc, MP Pierre Bou Assi, announced that "the bloc has one option in politics, especially concerning the election of a president, which is respect for the constitution, respect for laws, and participation for the regular work of institutions," adding "We want a sovereign and reformist president." 

In an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Bou Assi confirmed, "Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate and the regular work of the institutions, so we agreed on the nomination of Jihad Azour after we did not succeed in delivering our candidate, Michel Moawad, and no one came to the other, as Gebran Bassil announced."

He said, "Our natural choice is persuasion and communication to deliver our candidate, while the other party, namely Hezbollah and Amal Movement, is disrupting the council to impose its candidate." 

He considered that "There is a change in the international approach, specifically the French one, because Macron's approach failed, hence the appointment of former Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to take over the Lebanese file," noting that "Iran's influence on Hezbollah is absolute and it is 40 years old."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Strong Republic Bloc

MP Pierre Bou Assi

President

Constitution

Hezbollah

Jihad Azour

Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates
MP Waddah Sadek to LBCI: Our candidate is Jihad Azour
