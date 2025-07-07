Lebanon’s Education Ministry denies exam rumors, urges students to rely on official sources

Lebanon’s Education Ministry on Monday dismissed circulating messages and predictions about official exams as false and misleading.



In a statement, the ministry’s media office said that all voice notes, texts, assumptions, and forecasts shared on social media are baseless.



It called on students not to be influenced by such rumors and urged concerned individuals to seek accurate information only from the ministry’s official page or by contacting its media office directly.