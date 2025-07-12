Iran says any nuclear deal must respect 'right' to enrich uranium

Iran insisted Saturday that any new nuclear deal must respect its right under the Non-Proliferation Treaty to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, rejecting U.S. demands for a halt.



"I would like to emphasize that in any negotiated solution, the rights of the Iranian people on the nuclear issue, including the right to enrichment, must be respected," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told diplomats in Tehran. "We will not have any agreement in which enrichment is not included."



AFP