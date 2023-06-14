Firas Hamdan: We will elect Jihad Azour

2023-06-14 | 03:09
Firas Hamdan: We will elect Jihad Azour
1min
Firas Hamdan: We will elect Jihad Azour

MP Firas Hamdan announced that he will elect candidate Jihad Azour as a step that may open the way for other "productive actions," saying, "After tomorrow, we will have another word." 

He said in a statement that "We are not concerned with any hybrid alignment produced by recent intersecting circumstances because such a mysterious situational positioning is incapable of producing a national solution that begins with the presidency and does not end with economic reforms." 

He added that despite the pressures exerted on them in recent days, "we have only succumbed to one pressure, which is the desires of the popular bases we represent, and to deliver a political message that entails not continuing in the destructive trajectory of institutions." 

He affirmed that their inevitable direction has been and will remain the path of combating corrupt individuals, demanding accountability, and reclaiming the state while preserving a united Lebanon. 

MP Hamdan confirmed that despite "all this sterile atmosphere, the logic of domination, obstruction, superiority, and overwhelming exclusion in this mandate can only be broken by taking a unified decision to confront this destructive logic."
 

