Firas Hamdan: We will elect Jihad Azour
Lebanon News
2023-06-14 | 03:09
Firas Hamdan: We will elect Jihad Azour
MP Firas Hamdan announced that he will elect candidate Jihad Azour as a step that may open the way for other "productive actions," saying, "After tomorrow, we will have another word."
He said in a statement that "We are not concerned with any hybrid alignment produced by recent intersecting circumstances because such a mysterious situational positioning is incapable of producing a national solution that begins with the presidency and does not end with economic reforms."
He added that despite the pressures exerted on them in recent days, "we have only succumbed to one pressure, which is the desires of the popular bases we represent, and to deliver a political message that entails not continuing in the destructive trajectory of institutions."
He affirmed that their inevitable direction has been and will remain the path of combating corrupt individuals, demanding accountability, and reclaiming the state while preserving a united Lebanon.
MP Hamdan confirmed that despite "all this sterile atmosphere, the logic of domination, obstruction, superiority, and overwhelming exclusion in this mandate can only be broken by taking a unified decision to confront this destructive logic."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Jihad Azour
Lebanon
MP Firas Hamdan
Presidential
Elections
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
