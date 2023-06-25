Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

Progressive Socialist Party leader Taymour Jumblatt affirmed on Sunday his commitment to continue working "to fulfill the presidential entitlement, away from fronts of rejection, and in pursuit of economic reform and the rights and dignity of citizens."

"I invite you all to solidify the essence of the party as one spirit, bridging the gap between generations and maintaining sincerity in our relationships, free from bias. I also urge you to embrace the new generation and give them the opportunities they deserve within the party," he added.

In his speech after being elected as the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, he emphasized the humanitarian, free, inclusive, and diverse ideals of Kamal Jumblatt, saying, "I understand the difficulty of the task of preserving the heritage and the development of generations. Progress does not come from denying the past but learning from experiences."

"Let us have the courage to express our ideas, and today I call for true partnership and equality with women," he stressed.

Addressing his father, former PSP leader Walid Jumblatt, he stated, "You will remain the role model and the example, the inspiration, reference, and symbol," emphasizing that the journey continues, the journey of Kamal Jumblatt.

Earlier, MP Taymour Jumblatt won the presidency of the Progressive Socialist Party by acclamation, and Thafer Nasser was elected as the Secretary-General by acclamation as well. Habouba Aoun and Zaher Raad became deputy presidents of the party.





