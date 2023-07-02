Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

Lebanon News
2023-07-02 | 02:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

Mufti of Tripoli and the North, Sheikh Mohammad Imam, and the Archbishop of the Maronite Archdiocese of Tripoli, Bishop Youssef Soueif, expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious lives from Bcharre in the Qornet El Sawda region.  

They urged the residents of Bcharre and Donieh, who have lived side by side for hundreds of years, to strengthen their national unity, awareness, and ability to contain this shared pain. 

In a joint statement, Imam and Soueif called on "our dear people in both regions to deal with this tragedy with spiritual and humanitarian consciousness, as well as with a high sense of national responsibility, based on full confidence in the Lebanese Army, security forces, and competent judiciary." 

They emphasized, "While we strongly caution against being dragged into sectarian or regional strife, we also stress the urgency and utmost necessity of apprehending the perpetrators and holding them accountable. The residents of both regions should exert every effort to assist in identifying the criminals and presenting them for a fair trial." 

Both Imam and Soueif  requested "the relevant judicial authorities to expedite the final and clear demarcation of properties in this area and others, to prevent such disputes over neighboring and bordering lands, which contribute to tension between the residents of different areas and result in the loss of precious lives."
 

Lebanon News

Bcharre

Donieh

Lebanon

Incident

Qornet El Sawda

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-01

Suzanne Jabbour to LBCI: Lebanon's abstention from voting on the resolution does not negate its obligation to abide by international legitimacy decisions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
World News
03:49

Hundreds more arrested in fifth night of French rioting

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
World News
04:13

Iran urges France 'to end violent treatment' of protesters

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Fire incident near Beirut Airport raises safety concerns

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

MP Salim Sayegh to LBCI: The election session should continue until a president is elected for it to be considered complete

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More