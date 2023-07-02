News
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Lebanon News
2023-07-02 | 02:01
Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda
Mufti of Tripoli and the North, Sheikh Mohammad Imam, and the Archbishop of the Maronite Archdiocese of Tripoli, Bishop Youssef Soueif, expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the tragic loss of precious lives from Bcharre in the Qornet El Sawda region.
They urged the residents of Bcharre and Donieh, who have lived side by side for hundreds of years, to strengthen their national unity, awareness, and ability to contain this shared pain.
In a joint statement, Imam and Soueif called on "our dear people in both regions to deal with this tragedy with spiritual and humanitarian consciousness, as well as with a high sense of national responsibility, based on full confidence in the Lebanese Army, security forces, and competent judiciary."
They emphasized, "While we strongly caution against being dragged into sectarian or regional strife, we also stress the urgency and utmost necessity of apprehending the perpetrators and holding them accountable. The residents of both regions should exert every effort to assist in identifying the criminals and presenting them for a fair trial."
Both Imam and Soueif requested "the relevant judicial authorities to expedite the final and clear demarcation of properties in this area and others, to prevent such disputes over neighboring and bordering lands, which contribute to tension between the residents of different areas and result in the loss of precious lives."
Lebanon News
Bcharre
Donieh
Lebanon
Incident
Qornet El Sawda
