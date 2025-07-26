President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

Lebanon News
26-07-2025 | 05:13
High views
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance
2min
President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

President Joseph Aoun expressed his sorrow over the death of legendary artist Ziad Rahbani, describing his career as an exceptional artistic journey that left a profound mark on Lebanon's cultural memory.

“Ziad Rahbani was not just an artist, but a complete intellectual and cultural phenomenon,” Aoun said in a statement. “More than that, he was a living conscience, a rebellious voice against injustice, and a truthful mirror for the oppressed and marginalized. He wrote the pain of the people and played the strings of truth without hesitation.”

Aoun highlighted Rahbani’s unique artistic vision, conveyed through his purposeful theater and music that blended classical, jazz, and Eastern melodies, adding that he “opened new windows of cultural expression in Lebanon that reached global recognition.”

“Ziad was a natural extension of the Rahbani family, which gave Lebanon so much beauty and dignity. He was the son of the great Assi Rahbani and of our star to the heavens, Fairuz, to whom we extend our sincerest condolences today. Our hearts are with her in this immense loss, sharing her grief over the passing of someone who was more than a pillar in her life. We also extend our condolences to the esteemed Rahbani family for this great loss,” Aoun expressed.

Aoun concluded: “Ziad’s many remarkable works will live on in the memory of Lebanese and Arabs, inspiring future generations and reminding them that art can be a form of resistance, and that words can take a stand. May Ziad Rahbani rest in peace, and may his music and plays—alive with memory and life—remain a beacon of freedom and a call for human dignity.”

