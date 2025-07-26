Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

Lebanon News
26-07-2025 | 04:29
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
0min
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69

Renowned Lebanese musician, playwright, and political commentator Ziad Rahbani passed away on Saturday at the age of 69.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Artist

Ziad Rahbani

