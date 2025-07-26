Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri mourned the passing of artist Ziad Rahbani, saying: "Lebanon without Ziad is drenched in sorrow—the melody aches, words mourn, and the black curtain closes on a Rahbani chapter—gentle, vibrant, and fiercely patriotic—that will echo forever."



Berri added: "My heart goes out to Fairouz, to the Rahbani family, and to every Lebanese soul grieving the loss of Ziad Rahbani, whose art captured Lebanon’s sweetness—turning heartache into poetry, hope into melody, and longing into song. Farewell, Ziad—you will be deeply missed."