PM Salam pays tribute to Ziad Rahbani: A bold voice for justice and dignity

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam mourned the passing of Ziad Rahbani in a post on X, describing him as “an exceptional creative artist and a free voice who remained loyal to the values of justice and dignity.”



“Ziad embodied a deep commitment to human and national causes,” Salam wrote.



“On stage, through music and words, he said what many did not dare to say, and for decades, he touched the hopes and pains of the Lebanese people. With his piercing honesty, he planted a new awareness in the conscience of national culture.”



Salam extended his heartfelt condolences to Rahbani’s family and “to all the Lebanese who loved him and considered him their voice.”