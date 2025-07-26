Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack

News Bulletin Reports
26-07-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon&#39;s soundtrack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack

Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

"What About Tomorrow?" Ziad Rahbani once quipped—a phrase that, in its simplicity, captured his cynical and humorous view of the world. Today, Rahbani, the irreplaceable artist, is gone—quietly, without knowing what tomorrow holds.

Born 69 years ago, in 1956, in the town of Antelias, Ziad grew up in a household steeped in music and art. His mother, Fairuz, is Lebanon's eternal voice, and his father, Assi Rahbani, was one half of the pioneering Rahbani Brothers duo. Music, for Ziad, was not just a birthright—it was destiny.

From an early age, Rahbani began playing instruments, and by his teenage years, he was already composing. 

Ziad carved his own path, opting for raw realism over romanticism, and crafted songs and plays that reflected the struggles of everyday people. Deeply rooted in leftist politics, his work always sided with the poor and marginalized.

At 14, he penned his first hit, "Dalli Hibbini Ya Lawziyeh." At 17, he wrote his first song for Fairuz during a time when his father was severely ill. That emotional track, "Saalouni El Nass," filled with sorrow and love, marked the beginning of a long and bold artistic partnership between mother and son—one that challenged the dreamy aesthetic of the 'Rahbani school' with a more grounded and daring style.

His musical portfolio includes modern classics such as "Kifak Inta" and "Oudak Rannan," but his legacy extends beyond music. 

In the same year he began composing, Ziad also ventured into theater. His debut play, "Sahriyeh," launched a career in satirical political theater that made him a defining voice during and after Lebanon's civil war. His plays—"Nazl Al-Sourour," "A Long American Movie," "What About Tomorrow?",* and "Chi Feshil"—became mirrors of Lebanese society, performed in colloquial Arabic and laced with biting black comedy.

Rahbani spared no one in his critique—lambasting political leaders, sectarian figures, and societal hypocrisies with fearless candor. He refused to compromise with power or even to flatter his own audience, remaining fiercely independent to his last breath.

Musically, he revolutionized the Lebanese sound by blending jazz, pop, classical, and oriental music into a new, unorthodox form. Albums like "To Whom It May Concern" and "Bima Inno" cemented his role as a pioneer of Lebanon's alternative music scene.

Even in his rare media appearances in recent years, Ziad's wit and humor left their mark—offering laughter even in the gravest of discussions. Though his public presence had diminished, he remained a symbol of rebellion, freedom, and creativity for an entire generation.

Ziad Rahbani may have passed after a battle with illness, but his voice endures—in music, in theater, and the consciousness of a nation; a defiant note that will never fade.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Ziad Rahbani

Legend

Lebanon

Soundtrack

Theater

Music

LBCI Next
Year-end deadline for mass returns: Lebanon moves to close chapter on Syrian refugees
At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Speaker Berri mourns Ziad Rahbani: “Without Ziad, Lebanon’s melody is sad”

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:29

Funeral and condolence ceremonies for Ziad Rahbani

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Farewell to a legend: Culture Minister honors Ziad Rahbani’s enduring legacy

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

President Aoun: Ziad Rahbani gave voice to pain, truth, and resistance

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Under pressure: Israel weighs options as ceasefire talks stall

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:13

Year-end deadline for mass returns: Lebanon moves to close chapter on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25

At Paris summit, Israel secures 'strategic ground' in Syria — ‘core red lines met’

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-25

Lebanon launches crackdown on fake and smuggled medicines with new tracking app

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:20

UAE to resume Gaza aid airdrops 'immediately': FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Figures show voter turnout at 10:30 a.m. in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
World News
14:46

Sudanese coalition led by paramilitary RSF announces parallel government

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-25

Georges Abdallah says resistance must continue as Israel faces ‘final chapter’

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More