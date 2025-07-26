Year-end deadline for mass returns: Lebanon moves to close chapter on Syrian refugees

Report by Joe Farchakh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Since May 1, 2025, more than 440,000 Syrian nationals have left Lebanon, marking a significant shift in the country's handling of the longstanding refugee crisis.



While the figure is striking, officials say the real story lies in what it represents: a turning point in Lebanon's political stance and operational policy toward the presence of Syrian refugees.



In recent months, the context surrounding the refugee issue has undergone significant changes.



With the Syrian regime falling and a growing international push to ease sanctions, the original justifications for asylum—political persecution and security concerns—have largely dissipated.



The United Nations has also scaled back its assistance programs, leaving many Syrians without international aid. Lebanon now argues the refugee situation has transitioned into an economic migration crisis, rather than a humanitarian one.



On July 1, a ministerial committee led by Minister Tarek Mitri launched Lebanon's first official plan for the organized return of Syrian refugees. Over 17,000 individuals have registered to repatriate so far. The shift is backed by a unified political stance—uncharacteristically free of partisan gridlock—and endorsed by the Lebanese presidency, government, and security institutions.



A significant factor in operationalizing the returns is the Lebanese General Security's new initiative. It includes sweeping legal exemptions for undocumented Syrians who voluntarily leave by the end of September 2025, with the possibility of extending that deadline through the end of the year. These individuals will not face fines or re-entry bans, but those who remain in the country illegally could be subject to arrest.



The plan also rejects a previous UNHCR proposal called "Go and See," which would have allowed refugees to test life in Syria and return to Lebanon if conditions proved challenging.



General Security chief Major General Hassan Choucair dismissed that approach, pointing out that refugees currently in Lebanon enjoy international aid—financial support, healthcare, and education—which would naturally make them reluctant to leave or unlikely to remain in Syria once they visit.



LBCI has learned that some Syrians are already living in Syria but return to Lebanon at the start of each month to collect aid, then return home. To curb such practices, the Lebanese government has developed its own refugee database in cooperation with the UNHCR, identifying nearly two million Syrians currently in the country, including both registered and unregistered individuals.



Once a refugee leaves Lebanon, their record will be removed from the system. If they return, they will no longer be eligible for international assistance. In another major shift, even Europe now supports the return of Syrian refugees.



According to LBCI sources, the European Border and Coast Guard Agency, Frontex, has held meetings with Lebanese General Security over a surge in smuggling boats ferrying Syrian refugees from Lebanon to Europe across the Mediterranean.



Now, Lebanese authorities say they are determined to close the refugee file once and for all. The final deadline for voluntary returns has been set for December 31, 2025.



However, the situation is complicated by a lack of detention space, which limits the ability of authorities to arrest undocumented Syrians who refuse to leave.



Despite continued instability in certain parts of Syria and new waves of refugees attempting to cross into Lebanon, the state's position appears firm.



The political divide over the refugee issue, which has long been a source of paralysis, has ended. Syrian refugees in Lebanon are now either welcomed guests preparing to leave or violators accountable for their decision to stay.