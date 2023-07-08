Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

2023-07-08 | 05:20
Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco
2min
Energy Minister addresses international conference on water and climate in Morocco

The caretaker Energy and Water Minister, Dr. Walid Fayyad, participated in the Third International Water and Climate Conference held in the Moroccan city of Fes, sponsored by King Mohammed VI.

The conference, titled "Basin Management: Pathway to Adaptation and Achieving Sustainable Development Goals," provided an opportunity for Minister Fayyad to deliver a presentation during the ministerial meeting.

In his speech, he discussed the current situation of the water sector in Lebanon, the challenges it faces, and the efforts made by the ministry to promote the sector's development based on sustainable development goals set by the United Nations.

On the sidelines of the conference, Minister Fayyad met with his Moroccan counterpart, Equipment, and Water Minister Dr. Nizar Baraka. They emphasized the importance of making water a means of cooperation and integration among Arab countries, as well as a catalyst for overcoming differences and striving for sustainable development and prosperity for Arab nations.

The Moroccan minister welcomed Minister Fayyad, expressing gratitude for his valuable participation in the conference. He also expressed Morocco's readiness to exchange expertise with Lebanon, particularly in dams, water basin governance, and the use of renewable energy in water desalination, treatment, and distribution. Morocco has extensive experience in these fields.

The two ministers agreed to explore the possibility of signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between their ministries in water. This will be pursued after the operational teams prepare the draft in accordance with the respective laws of both countries.

Download now the LBCI mobile app
