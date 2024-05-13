Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13 | 12:26
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Syrian refugee crisis: EU&#39;s one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement of a one billion euro aid package for Lebanon in light of the Syrian refugee crisis has yet to gain approval from the European Union. 

It is scheduled for discussion in July, and if faced with opposition within the Union, it may not be proceeded with.

The European offer, initially seen as a gesture of support, sparked an ongoing debate in Lebanon, reaching the point of accusing Prime Minister Najib Mikati of accepting bribery, selling Lebanon, and agreeing to settle Syrian refugees. 

Consequently, the debate in the parliament, convened by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, will address a proposal, not a European decision.

The issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon transcends its consequences and decisions within Lebanese borders. 

In this context, measures taken by the General Security, municipalities, and other administrations may create conditions that encourage refugees to return voluntarily. 

However, such returns remain extremely limited, as resolving the refugee crisis is contingent upon resolving the Syrian regime's crises, which necessitates lifting sanctions and injecting funds for reconstruction to improve the economic situation, paving the way for the return of Syrian refugees.

The calculations of the Syrian regime do not align with those of EU countries like France and Germany nor with those of the United States. These nations have so far refused to make any concessions to the regime. 

Therefore, the Syrian regime and some of its allies in Lebanon warn against the Brussels conference, suggesting it will oppose the Syrian perspective on the solution. 

It is worth noting that the Syrian regime has failed to leverage improved relations with Arab countries since the Jeddah Summit last May, culminating in the Bahrain Summit this month to demonstrate cooperation on various issues, including the issue of Captagon, which any serious handling of could have a positive impact on the Syrian crisis as a whole.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Syrian

Refugee

Crisis

EU

Billion

Euro

Aid

Package

Lebanon

Debate

LBCI Next
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-04

Bassil criticizes seasonal migration to Europe and the one-billion-euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10

Inside Lebanon: Evaluating the European Union's one billion euro aid offer

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-02

On LBCI, PM Mikati highlights Europe's new approach to Syrian refugee crisis: Interview highlights

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-12

Eurovision Contest: An arena for Israeli-Palestinian war

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-11

Hezbollah deputy leader says South Lebanon's sacrifices halt Israel's plans, Gaza support sets new regional standard

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:31

Suicide crisis and political turbulence: Netanyahu's attempt to refocus attention

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-05

Lebanese Woman Brutally Murdered, Sexually Assaulted at Hotel in Beirut

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:44

Hezbollah leader tackles Gaza war: Israel's 'strategic setbacks'; proposes solutions for Syrian refugee crisis - Speech highlights

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Hezbollah claims responsibility for targeting site in northern Israel, four Israeli soldiers injured

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Strengthening military cooperation: General Aoun's Qatar visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

Atallah to LBCI: FPM-Hezbollah relationship is strained, Bkerke paper to be announced soon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Syria's message to Lebanon: Coordination necessary for refugee return ahead of Brussels conference

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:15

MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: Calling for a consensus document in Bkerke

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:28

Egypt to support South Africa's lawsuit against Israel at ICJ

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:21

Hamas Health Ministry warns of Gaza healthcare system collapse within 'few hours' due to fuel shortages

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More