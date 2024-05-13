News
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-13 | 12:26
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Syrian refugee crisis: EU's one billion euro aid package to Lebanon stirs debate
Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's announcement of a one billion euro aid package for Lebanon in light of the Syrian refugee crisis has yet to gain approval from the European Union.
It is scheduled for discussion in July, and if faced with opposition within the Union, it may not be proceeded with.
The European offer, initially seen as a gesture of support, sparked an ongoing debate in Lebanon, reaching the point of accusing Prime Minister Najib Mikati of accepting bribery, selling Lebanon, and agreeing to settle Syrian refugees.
Consequently, the debate in the parliament, convened by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, will address a proposal, not a European decision.
The issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon transcends its consequences and decisions within Lebanese borders.
In this context, measures taken by the General Security, municipalities, and other administrations may create conditions that encourage refugees to return voluntarily.
However, such returns remain extremely limited, as resolving the refugee crisis is contingent upon resolving the Syrian regime's crises, which necessitates lifting sanctions and injecting funds for reconstruction to improve the economic situation, paving the way for the return of Syrian refugees.
The calculations of the Syrian regime do not align with those of EU countries like France and Germany nor with those of the United States. These nations have so far refused to make any concessions to the regime.
Therefore, the Syrian regime and some of its allies in Lebanon warn against the Brussels conference, suggesting it will oppose the Syrian perspective on the solution.
It is worth noting that the Syrian regime has failed to leverage improved relations with Arab countries since the Jeddah Summit last May, culminating in the Bahrain Summit this month to demonstrate cooperation on various issues, including the issue of Captagon, which any serious handling of could have a positive impact on the Syrian crisis as a whole.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syrian
Refugee
Crisis
EU
Billion
Euro
Aid
Package
Lebanon
Debate
