Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

Lebanon News
2023-07-09 | 04:10
High views
Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants
2min
Lebanon's ISF thwarts human smuggling operation, rescuing 231 migrants

The specialized units of the Internal Security Forces (ISF)'s Information Branch gathered intelligence indicating that an unknown group was preparing to smuggle individuals by sea from the northern region of Lebanon to Italy.  

The departure point was identified as Selaata Beach, with migrants being charged between $6,000 and $7,000 per person.  

According to the ISF's General Directorate, these efforts are taken as part of their ongoing efforts to combat illegal migration from Lebanon to European countries via the northern Lebanese shores, where unsafe boats are used. Several incidents of boat sinkings resulting in the death of undocumented migrants have been reported.  

Consequently, in response to this information, orders were given to intensify patrols to thwart the smuggling operation. 

In the early hours of July 8, 2023, following careful surveillance and monitoring, the Information Branch carried out simultaneous operations in the neighborhoods of Miniyeh–Danniyeh and Al Mahmara. The operations led to the following outcomes: 

On the Miniyeh–Danniyeh highway, patrols from the Information Branch arrested 111 individuals of Syrian nationality, including women and children, traveling in two "pickup" vehicles. The arrested individuals were accompanied by: 

- A.F. (20 years old) 
- S.M. (born in 1989, Lebanese) 
- M.R. (born in 1993, Lebanese) 

On the Al Mahmara highway, patrols from the Information Branch arrested 120 individuals of Syrian nationality, including women and children, traveling in two "pickup" vehicles. The detained individuals were accompanied by: 

- M.B. (born in 1986, Lebanese) 
- T.H. (born in 1990, Lebanese) 
- M.S. (born in 1989, Lebanese) 

The events on the mentioned date were not merely massive arrest operations by the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces (ISF). They were also humanitarian missions that resulted in the rescue of 231 undocumented migrants who were at risk of an uncertain fate in the open sea. 

The investigation is currently ongoing under the supervision of the competent judiciary.
 

Dialogue and partnership, not accusations and division, key to Lebanon's progress, says Jaafari Mufti
MP Mohammad Raad highlights importance of political understanding in Presidential elections
