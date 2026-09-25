Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said it was up to the United States to choose when the Iran war will end, when asked if the conflict could end by the end of the year.



"But we do not wish to continue. It's America that must choose whether it wants to end this or not," Pezeshkian said, ⁠responding to the question in an interview aired on Thursday on Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier" show.



Iran's president told the UN General Assembly on Wednesday Tehran would never surrender to US pressure as the two sides have remained far apart on how to end the war.



US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he could "annihilate" Iran if there is no deal to end the war, but ⁠also suggested an agreement could come soon.





Reuters