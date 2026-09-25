EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid

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25-09-2026 | 08:58
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EU agrees to release &euro;6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid
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EU agrees to release €6.6 billion linked to Ukraine military aid

European Union member countries have agreed a deal to release €6.6 billion ($7.5 billion) in EU funds linked to military aid for Ukraine, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

The money will come from the European Peace Facility, a fund used by EU members to finance military aid to countries outside the bloc. It also refunds EU governments ⁠for military aid they have provided.

Of the released funds, €900 million will go to the EU's military assistance mission for Ukraine and €1 billion will fund new joint procurement of equipment, Kallas said in a post on X.

She added the remaining €4.7 billion will go to reimburse member states, some of whom have already said they would channel their share to Ukraine.

"That’s good news ⁠for Ukraine and bad news for Russia," Kallas said. "Moscow’s hybrid attacks try to intimidate Europe into scaling back its support for Ukraine. Europe is doing the opposite."



Reuters 
 

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