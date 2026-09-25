At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out

World News
25-09-2026 | 02:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
At UN, Netanyahu defends Israel as delegates walk out

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mounted a forceful defense of Israel's actions in the region at the U.N. on Thursday, seeking to counter growing international isolation ahead of elections he could lose, as dozens of delegates streamed out.

The walkout underscored the competing pressures facing Netanyahu, who is battling mounting criticism abroad over the Gaza war while campaigning for reelection at home ahead of an October 27 vote.

The divisions over Israel's conduct were on display as Netanyahu began speaking, with dozens of delegates walking out in protest. He called them "moral cowards," while supporters in the gallery chanted in Hebrew: "The people of Israel live."

Netanyahu used his address to berate New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani for calling him a war criminal, Western European leaders for what he called succumbing to "antisemitic mobs," and to accuse both Qatar and Turkey of spreading lies about Israel.

"You tried to stop me from coming here. You tried. You tried to silence me. Well, you can't silence me. You can't silence the truth," Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, said of Mamdani.

Making his first visit to New York since Mamdani took office in January, Netanyahu said: "Here's ⁠a simple truth: Israel didn't commit genocide. Israel prevented genocide."

He accused Mamdani of supporting Hamas militants, something Mamdani has denied.

"To all those spreading these lies about my country and about our brave soldiers, whether they sit in this hall or in the office of the antisemitic mayor of New York, I say this: Shame on you!" Netanyahu said.

In a statement, Mamdani said: "As he has done time and again, Prime Minister Netanyahu used his speech to repeat baseless lies meant to sanitize his genocide of Palestinians. Yet no lie can change the fact that he remains the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant alleging war crimes and crimes against humanity.”



Reuters 
 

World News

Middle East News

UN

Netanyahu

Israel

Delegates

LBCI Next
Pope Leo XIV arrives in France on landmark visit: AFP
Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-30

In South Lebanon, Netanyahu says Israel will stay as long as Hezbollah 'threatens us'

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-06-27

Israel's reading of Lebanon deal: Netanyahu presents agreement as strategic gain for Israel

LBCI
World News
2026-07-08

Trump lashes out at allies as key NATO summit begins

LBCI
World News
2026-09-07

Germany asks UN top court to throw out Israel arms export case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:21

Pope Leo XIV arrives in France on landmark visit: AFP

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure

LBCI
World News
12:43

British government provides £88 million in aid for Gaza

LBCI
World News
11:06

US, China must steer clear of 'conflict' and 'confrontation:' Xi

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-09-22

Trump says he thinks US will make deal with Iran after election

LBCI
World News
2026-01-17

Greenland protest against Trump's plan to annex island

LBCI
World News
2026-04-27

Trump discussed new Iran proposal with national security aides on Monday: White House

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-16

Israeli report: Israel plans to demolish border homes in southern Lebanese villages to pressure Hezbollah

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-18

Heavy rain and flooding hit Lebanon’s Zahle region: Footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-09-17

Aoun arrives at Élysée Palace for meeting with Macron—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Lebanese PM Salam calls Tehran to nominate new ambassador to Lebanon, wants 'new page' in ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam meets Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in New York

LBCI
Middle East News
14:18

Netanyahu attacks Britain, France for past colonialism

LBCI
Middle East News
07:40

Saudi coalition says intercepted six Houthi ballistic missiles

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Netanyahu heads to UN amid international backlash and domestic political pressure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:43

Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:04

PM Salam discusses with Pakistani counterpart regional de-escalation and Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Middle East News
07:45

Yemen says government forces repel Houthi push on key Taiz-Aden route

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More