Macron tells pope French secularism 'in no way negates religion'

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25-09-2026 | 06:46
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Macron tells pope French secularism &#39;in no way negates religion&#39;
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Macron tells pope French secularism 'in no way negates religion'

President Emmanuel Macron on Friday hailed Pope Leo XIV's four-day trip to France as a "great honor," stressing that French secularism "in no way negates religion."

"When the republic decided, a little over one hundred and twenty years ago, on the separation of church and state, it gave shape to a distinctly French form of secularism that in no way negates religion," Macron said.


AFP
 

World News

Macron

Pope Leo

French

Secularism

Religion

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