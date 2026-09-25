On Friday, September 25, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while diesel fell by LBP 52,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,854,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,863,000



- Diesel: LBP 2,771,000



- Gas canister: LBP 1,249,000