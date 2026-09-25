Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

Lebanon Economy
25-09-2026 | 02:43
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Lebanon&#39;s fuel prices on the rise
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Lebanon's fuel prices on the rise

On Friday, September 25, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 11,000, while diesel fell by LBP 52,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 2,854,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 2,863,000

- Diesel: LBP 2,771,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,249,000

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Lebanon Economy

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Diesel

Lebanon's fuel prices continue to increase
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