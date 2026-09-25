Lebanon PM stresses need to 'avert vacuum' if UN force leaves

Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam insisted at the U.N. Friday on the need to "avert the vacuum" that would be caused by withdrawing the U.N. peacekeeping mission deployed in the south of his country without a viable replacement.



"What we wish to stress here and today is the need to avert the vacuum that UNIFIL's withdrawal could create, were it to take place without agreement on a new international force to replace it," he said.



AFP



