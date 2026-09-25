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Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
25-09-2026 | 12:59
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Israel targets Hezbollah infrastructure as new phase begins in south Lebanon
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
From the heart of Haifa, where the Israeli Navy received its sixth German-made submarine, the INS Drakon, political and military leaders issued direct threats against Iran and nearby fronts.
Israeli military chief of staff Eyal Zamir announced that the military had begun a new phase of fighting in southern Lebanon, following the destruction of infrastructure in the Ali al-Taher area and a compound in Mansouri.
The phase includes completing the destruction of Hezbollah’s infrastructure in the Yellow Line area and preparing for a long-term defensive phase based on establishing and completing a new line of positions in the area.
The military intends to use these positions to secure defensive depth and operational freedom, including continuing to target Hezbollah members and preparing for a war with Iran.
According to the Israeli military, the steps toward Lebanon come against the backdrop of what it described as a notable change in Hezbollah’s deployment map in the south.
An Israeli report said Hezbollah has intensified efforts to move weapons depots and military equipment toward the Iqlim al-Tuffah area and the Jabal al-Rihan and Jabal Safi regions.
According to the report, some Hezbollah commanders have also moved to these areas as part of a redeployment aimed at establishing more fortified rear positions and avoiding locations within the range of Israel’s broad “belts of fire,” according to the Israeli military.
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