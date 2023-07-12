Saudi Arabia’s Al-Aloula, France’s Le Drian discuss Lebanese file in Riyadh

The advisor within the General Secretariat of the Saudi Council of Ministers, Nizar bin Suleiman Al-Aloula, met on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Riyadh, the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.



During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the Saudi Kingdom and France and tackled the latest developments in the Lebanese file.



Moreover, regional and international developments of common interest were also discussed.