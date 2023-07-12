News
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Aloula, France’s Le Drian discuss Lebanese file in Riyadh
Lebanon News
2023-07-12 | 05:45
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Aloula, France’s Le Drian discuss Lebanese file in Riyadh
The advisor within the General Secretariat of the Saudi Council of Ministers, Nizar bin Suleiman Al-Aloula, met on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Riyadh, the French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian.
During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral relations between the Saudi Kingdom and France and tackled the latest developments in the Lebanese file.
Moreover, regional and international developments of common interest were also discussed.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
France
French
Lebanese
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
Press Highlights
2023-07-08
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
Lebanon News
2023-06-28
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08
0
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
Breaking Headlines
2023-05-24
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon News
08:43
0
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanon News
08:26
0
Lebanon News
08:13
Lebanon News
08:13
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon News
07:52
Lebanon News
07:52
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
0
Press Highlights
02:07
Press Highlights
02:07
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
News Bulletin Reports
12:37
2
Variety and Tech
02:40
Variety and Tech
02:40
3
World News
12:27
World News
12:27
4
Press Highlights
01:07
Press Highlights
01:07
5
Press Highlights
02:07
Press Highlights
02:07
6
Lebanon News
13:15
Lebanon News
13:15
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
8
Lebanon News
11:39
Lebanon News
11:39
