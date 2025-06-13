Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13

13-06-2025 | 06:47
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13
Middle East Airlines cancels flights to Jordan and Iraq on June 13

Due to the current circumstances, Middle East Airlines announced the cancellation of its scheduled flights to Jordan and Iraq on Friday, June 13, 2025.

For updated flight schedules, click here.

