President Aoun praises municipal election success, urges 'teamwork' among new officials

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun congratulated the winners of the recent municipal and mukhtar elections and praised the efforts of the ministries of interior, defense, justice, security forces, and all those involved in the electoral process.



The president praised the successful elections, saying they reaffirm the vitality of Lebanese democracy and the people’s commitment to building their country.



Addressing the newly elected officials, Aoun urged them to live up to their voters’ expectations and work together as a team for a stronger, more prosperous Lebanon that honors its sacrifices and rich history.



The president also stressed the importance of learning from past mistakes during the election process.



He said the government must work diligently to ensure the next parliamentary elections are free from irregularities, which requires reviewing some laws and ensuring readiness in election organization and management.