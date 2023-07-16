Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

Lebanon News
2023-07-16 | 05:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees&#39; crisis is in Hezbollah&#39;s hands
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

The Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, discussed the political developments in the country, particularly the presidential elections, during his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Bekaa Kafra, where he tackled the latest investigations and the judicial process in Qornet El Sawda's crime, and the demarcation of borders in that region.  

During the meeting, Geagea pointed out that the dispute over Qornet El Sawda is between Bcharre and Bqaa Safrin, adding: "No matter how great the differences are, solutions can be found."   

He showcased his regret for hearing, in the past days, of attempts to interfere in the criminal investigations, stating that the investigation that has been in place for three years to demarcate the borders between Bcharre and Bqaa Safrin be completed and be concluded as it should.   

Geagea also congratulated the people of Bcharre for their composure, calmness, and adherence to the law and judiciary, which they showed in the aftermath of the incident.   

Geagea stressed that "the ongoing dispute can only be resolved through the law and the judiciary, and based on this, the municipality of Bcharre has responded to all the requests of the real estate judge and the real estate experts who have been addressing this issue for three years until today. Therefore, we hope that the municipality of Bqaa Safrin will respond similarly so that we can reach a result as quickly as possible."  

Regarding an attempt to remove the judge responsible for investigating the issue of border demarcation, he stated: "According to what I have heard repeatedly from the lawyer of the municipality of Bcharre, the file has been completed to a large extent, with only 10 percent to 15 percent of the work remaining. Therefore, it is unfortunate in a delicate and complex case of this magnitude, which could lead to bloody events, to suspend the work to remove the judge."  

"Some people indeed say that it is a legally recognized step in the presence of "reasonable suspicion," and I frankly will not express an opinion on this matter. But 'legitimate suspicion' means suspicion and legitimacy. For three years until today, we have not heard anything about this issue, even though the judge himself is deciding on this matter. Is it permissible that at the end of the road, we hear now that there is a legitimate suspicion!?"  

He added: "Since one thing leads to another, we have all seen how a crime the size of the Beirut Port explosion is still unresolved today under the name of 'legitimate suspicion.'"  

Geagea hopes that the concerns and fears of the deputies of Bcharre are not in place. He said: "The most important thing is not to hinder the judiciary, and on this occasion, I would like to urge all parties involved in the case to focus on assisting the judiciary so that it can give its verdict on this matter as soon as possible."  

The Lebanese Forces party leader addressed the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, saying: "Some people in Lebanon always try to distort matters because no one can give orders to Lebanon, as the decision regarding Syrian refugees is an exceptional sovereign decision." He added: "The fact is that what was issued by the European Parliament is just non-binding recommendations for Lebanon, which, in terms of the issue of Syrian refugees, are completely contrary to reality and do not consider that Lebanon is a people, a state, and a sovereign decision-maker."  

"Therefore, the recommendations state that refugees should stay in Lebanon." He added, "This land is ours, and the decision belongs to us. Accepting any individual as a Syrian refugee is a sovereign decision we make."  

Geagea also commented on the position of Hezbollah's officials in this matter, who condemn and reject the European recommendations, asking, "Why doesn't the Lebanese government decide the return of Syrian refugees at present, considering that it is the problem of Hezbollah and its allies today? Instead of Hezbollah officials giving us statements expressing outrage at the European Union's position, let them decide themselves."  

He urged the caretaker government to meet to decide that the reasons for seeking refuge no longer exist. Therefore, all those classified as Syrian refugees in Lebanon should return to their country within a week, two weeks, or a month. "I assure them from now on that we will fully support this decision."  

Geagea emphasized that through the refugee issue, "it is evident that some politicians in Lebanon talk about one thing, but what they do is completely different. The solution to the problem of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is entirely in the hands of Hezbollah."  

Finally, Samir Geagea touched on the presidential elections, saying: "They should stop wasting time and seeking refuge in France, going to Qatar, Cairo, and then returning to Lebanon. One simple, natural, logical, and constitutional solution is that the deputies in the Parliament elect a president."  

He continued, "They used to say that the balance of power in Parliament does not allow the election of a president. From this standpoint, I ask all those who prevented the quorum of the June 14 session, why did you withdraw from the session if it is true what you claim, that the balance of power does not allow the election of a president? Why didn't you stay for a second, third, and fourth round until a president was elected? If that had happened, no team among us could guarantee who would be elected president. But when things become necessary, everyone must be present for the election of a president."  

Geagea concluded, "All they care about is that we retreat under the pressure of the crisis to give them what they want. However, this time we will never retreat. I say this to be clear so they know exactly where they are heading."  

"The only possibility is that we go to Parliament and hold consecutive electoral sessions until a president is elected. I affirm here that if the June 14 session had not been boycotted by the 'obstruction team,' we would have had a president today."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Forces

Samir Geagea

Qornet El Sawda

Incident

Presidential

Election

Syrian

Refugees

Crisis

Hezbollah

Parliament

Judiciary

LBCI Next
Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end
Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-14

UN Special Coordinator urges Lebanon's parliamentarians to ensure Presidential election

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-10

Lebanon's Presidential Election: Are Amal-Hezbollah Capable of Disrupting the Quorum?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-09

Lebanon's displacement crisis in focus at Brussels conference on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-24

In pursuit of a united Lebanon: Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri calls for presidential elections on Resistance and Liberation Day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

LBCI Sources: No immediate resignations of Lebanon's Central Bank deputy governors

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Saudi ambassador Walid Bukhari departs for Doha to attend Quintet meeting on Lebanese presidential elections: LBCI sources

LBCI
World News
14:47

Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Separatists say 4 Armenian soldiers killed by Azerbaijani fire

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-03

Unpaid wages taint Lebanon's reputation as the embassy closes in Ukraine

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
23:55

Quintet meeting in Doha brings hope for solutions to Lebanese crisis as vacancy concerns mount

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:08

Qatar and Saudi Arabia play crucial role in assisting French envoy in finding Lebanon solution: LBCI sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:50

Geagea rejects retreat under pressure, says solution for Syrian refugees' crisis is in Hezbollah's hands

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:23

Nabil Bou Ghantous says Lebanon anticipates fluctuations in the exchange rate within coming days

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:05

Fluctuations in Lebanon's exchange market as Salameh's term nears end

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Member of Hezbollah's Central Council condemns EU decision as insult to Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanese officials react to European Parliament's decision on Syrian refugees

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More