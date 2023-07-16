The Lebanese Forces party leader, Samir Geagea, discussed the political developments in the country, particularly the presidential elections, during his meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Mar Bechara Boutros al-Rahi in Bekaa Kafra, where he tackled the latest investigations and the judicial process in Qornet El Sawda's crime, and the demarcation of borders in that region.



During the meeting, Geagea pointed out that the dispute over Qornet El Sawda is between Bcharre and Bqaa Safrin, adding: "No matter how great the differences are, solutions can be found."



He showcased his regret for hearing, in the past days, of attempts to interfere in the criminal investigations, stating that the investigation that has been in place for three years to demarcate the borders between Bcharre and Bqaa Safrin be completed and be concluded as it should.



Geagea also congratulated the people of Bcharre for their composure, calmness, and adherence to the law and judiciary, which they showed in the aftermath of the incident.



Geagea stressed that "the ongoing dispute can only be resolved through the law and the judiciary, and based on this, the municipality of Bcharre has responded to all the requests of the real estate judge and the real estate experts who have been addressing this issue for three years until today. Therefore, we hope that the municipality of Bqaa Safrin will respond similarly so that we can reach a result as quickly as possible."



Regarding an attempt to remove the judge responsible for investigating the issue of border demarcation, he stated: "According to what I have heard repeatedly from the lawyer of the municipality of Bcharre, the file has been completed to a large extent, with only 10 percent to 15 percent of the work remaining. Therefore, it is unfortunate in a delicate and complex case of this magnitude, which could lead to bloody events, to suspend the work to remove the judge."



"Some people indeed say that it is a legally recognized step in the presence of "reasonable suspicion," and I frankly will not express an opinion on this matter. But 'legitimate suspicion' means suspicion and legitimacy. For three years until today, we have not heard anything about this issue, even though the judge himself is deciding on this matter. Is it permissible that at the end of the road, we hear now that there is a legitimate suspicion!?"



He added: "Since one thing leads to another, we have all seen how a crime the size of the Beirut Port explosion is still unresolved today under the name of 'legitimate suspicion.'"



Geagea hopes that the concerns and fears of the deputies of Bcharre are not in place. He said: "The most important thing is not to hinder the judiciary, and on this occasion, I would like to urge all parties involved in the case to focus on assisting the judiciary so that it can give its verdict on this matter as soon as possible."



The Lebanese Forces party leader addressed the issue of Syrian refugees in Lebanon, saying: "Some people in Lebanon always try to distort matters because no one can give orders to Lebanon, as the decision regarding Syrian refugees is an exceptional sovereign decision." He added: "The fact is that what was issued by the European Parliament is just non-binding recommendations for Lebanon, which, in terms of the issue of Syrian refugees, are completely contrary to reality and do not consider that Lebanon is a people, a state, and a sovereign decision-maker."



"Therefore, the recommendations state that refugees should stay in Lebanon." He added, "This land is ours, and the decision belongs to us. Accepting any individual as a Syrian refugee is a sovereign decision we make."



Geagea also commented on the position of Hezbollah's officials in this matter, who condemn and reject the European recommendations, asking, "Why doesn't the Lebanese government decide the return of Syrian refugees at present, considering that it is the problem of Hezbollah and its allies today? Instead of Hezbollah officials giving us statements expressing outrage at the European Union's position, let them decide themselves."



He urged the caretaker government to meet to decide that the reasons for seeking refuge no longer exist. Therefore, all those classified as Syrian refugees in Lebanon should return to their country within a week, two weeks, or a month. "I assure them from now on that we will fully support this decision."



Geagea emphasized that through the refugee issue, "it is evident that some politicians in Lebanon talk about one thing, but what they do is completely different. The solution to the problem of Syrian refugees in Lebanon is entirely in the hands of Hezbollah."



Finally, Samir Geagea touched on the presidential elections, saying: "They should stop wasting time and seeking refuge in France, going to Qatar, Cairo, and then returning to Lebanon. One simple, natural, logical, and constitutional solution is that the deputies in the Parliament elect a president."



He continued, "They used to say that the balance of power in Parliament does not allow the election of a president. From this standpoint, I ask all those who prevented the quorum of the June 14 session, why did you withdraw from the session if it is true what you claim, that the balance of power does not allow the election of a president? Why didn't you stay for a second, third, and fourth round until a president was elected? If that had happened, no team among us could guarantee who would be elected president. But when things become necessary, everyone must be present for the election of a president."



Geagea concluded, "All they care about is that we retreat under the pressure of the crisis to give them what they want. However, this time we will never retreat. I say this to be clear so they know exactly where they are heading."



"The only possibility is that we go to Parliament and hold consecutive electoral sessions until a president is elected. I affirm here that if the June 14 session had not been boycotted by the 'obstruction team,' we would have had a president today."