Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

Lebanon News
10-05-2025 | 09:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

Israeli warplanes conducted low-altitude flights on Saturday over several towns and villages in the Tyre district in South Lebanon, according to the National News Agency.

Lebanon News

Israel

Warplanes

South Lebanon

Tyre

LBCI Next
81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:20

Kremlin says will 'think through' Ukraine ceasefire proposal: State media

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Judicial reform in motion: Lebanon’s Cabinet approves long-stalled draft law to curb political interference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:06

Could cannabis save Lebanon? Debate reignites amid economic crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

US envoy Morgan Ortagus eyes Beirut visit as fears grow over potential Israeli escalation — details unfold

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

Trump 'blindsides' Netanyahu with Saudi nuclear green light: Is Israel losing its influence over US Mideast policy?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Man in his thirties dies in paragliding accident over Jounieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

Paragliding fatality in Sahel Aalma: Instructor flees after man falls to death — Here’s what we know so far

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:18

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

81 municipalities win unopposed in North Lebanon and Akkar

LBCI
World News
08:08

Trump: I am pleased to announce that India, Pakistan agreed to an immediate ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:03

Speaker Berri calls for legislative session on May 15 to discuss urgent draft laws

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:09

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More