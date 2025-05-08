Tension prevailed among residents of the city of Nabatieh and its surroundings following Israeli airstrikes that targeted the highlands and wooded areas between Kfar Tebnit, Nabatieh El Faouqa, and Kfar Roummane.



Branches of the Lebanese University, the Lebanese International University, and the American University of Culture and Education, along with public and private schools, closed their doors as a precaution against further security developments.



The hostile airstrikes forced the closure of the road linking Nabatieh with Marjayoun and Khiam, after debris and rocks were scattered across it. Bulldozers from the Kfar Tebnit municipality worked to clear the rubble and reopen the road.



The road between Kfar Tebnit and the Dabche hill was also reopened after one of the airstrikes created a large crater that was filled by a municipal bulldozer.



Civil defense teams worked to extinguish fires that broke out in the forests of Ali Al-Taher due to the airstrikes. They faced difficulties and dangers because of the region's terrain and the presence of suspicious objects left behind by the attack.



In Nabatieh, rumors spread about hostile calls requesting the evacuation of a street in the city. Security agencies later confirmed the claims were false and are working to track down the source of the rumors to detain the person responsible.