Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA

Lebanon News
10-05-2025 | 08:41
Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA
0min
Israeli drone drops bomb on bulldozer in Khiam in South Lebanon, no injuries reported: NNA

An Israeli drone dropped a bomb on a bulldozer in the southern Lebanese town of Khiam on Saturday, marking the second such incident in the area, according to the National News Agency. No injuries were reported.

Israeli warplanes fly at low altitude over Tyre, South Lebanon: NNA
Speaker Berri calls for legislative session on May 15 to discuss urgent draft laws
