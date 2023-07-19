News
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 04:50
High views
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
On Wednesday, the caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister, Dr. Ali Hamieh, held a meeting in his office at the ministry with the Director General of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, Romain de la Martinière.
The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Beirut Port Investment and Management Committee, Omar Itani, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Fadi El Hassan, and two members of the Petroleum Administration, Gaby Daaboul and Wassim Al Zahabi.
The discussions focused on the final touches of the negotiations that have been ongoing between the ministry and TotalEnergies, particularly regarding the procedures, facilitations, and logistical matters that the Beirut Port and the airport will provide during the period of exploration for oil and gas in Block 9.
During the meeting, Hamieh emphasized that "the port and the airport are fully prepared and ready to support the company's operations throughout the implementation period of drilling activities in Block 9."
In response, de la Martinière stated, "cooperation has been a hallmark of the previous phase between the company and the ministry, as well as with the relevant administrations at the Beirut Port and the airport. This positive collaboration will be reflected in the successful launch of the previously planned drilling operations."
