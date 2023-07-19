TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

Lebanon News
2023-07-19 | 04:50
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

On Wednesday, the caretaker Public Works and Transport Minister, Dr. Ali Hamieh, held a meeting in his office at the ministry with the Director General of Exploration and Production at TotalEnergies, Romain de la Martinière.

The meeting was attended by the Director-General of the Beirut Port Investment and Management Committee, Omar Itani, the Director-General of Civil Aviation, Fadi El Hassan, and two members of the Petroleum Administration, Gaby Daaboul and Wassim Al Zahabi.  

The discussions focused on the final touches of the negotiations that have been ongoing between the ministry and TotalEnergies, particularly regarding the procedures, facilitations, and logistical matters that the Beirut Port and the airport will provide during the period of exploration for oil and gas in Block 9.

During the meeting, Hamieh emphasized that "the port and the airport are fully prepared and ready to support the company's operations throughout the implementation period of drilling activities in Block 9."

In response, de la Martinière stated, "cooperation has been a hallmark of the previous phase between the company and the ministry, as well as with the relevant administrations at the Beirut Port and the airport. This positive collaboration will be reflected in the successful launch of the previously planned drilling operations."

Lebanon News

TotalEnergies

Lebanese

Authorities

Collaborate

Oil

Gas

Exploration

Block 9

LBCI Next
Quintet group's meeting on Lebanon: Discussions and constructive dialogue
MP Ghayath Yazbeck to LBCI: The Quintet meeting helped correct the perception of the situation in the country
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-10

TotalEnergies begins natural gas condensate production in Absheron field in Azerbaijan

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Church of England divests from all oil and gas majors

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

Government's Budget project under scrutiny: Quorum issues and political tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-19

Demand for accountability: Calls for dismissal of Central Bank Governor intensify

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-09

Finance Ministry announces delay in salary and compensation payments ahead of Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-06

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

MP Pierre Bou Assi to LBCI: Our goal is to block the path of Hezbollah's candidate

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Dima Sadek case: Stop the abuse of freedom of opinion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:49

Navigating the Dollar landscape: Lebanon's reserves and the new platform ahead

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies and Lebanese authorities collaborate for oil and gas exploration in Block 9

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:10

Le Drian's visit postponed amid Lebanon's leadership crisis

LBCI
World News
03:27

Russia continues bombing Ukraine's Odessa region for the second night in a row

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:53

Lebanon's Central Bank deputies: A closer look at their actions and motivations

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:41

Geagea calls for swift action on presidential crisis in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:35

Refugee data dispute: Syrian refugee crisis sparks dialogue with the EU

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More