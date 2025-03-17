Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by Houthis

17-03-2025 | 11:48
Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by Houthis
Trump says Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by Houthis

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Monday that Iran will be held responsible for any further attacks by the Houthis in Yemen and will face severe consequences.

Trump added on his Truth Social platform, "From now on, every shot fired by the Houthis will be viewed as coming from Iran's weapons and leadership. Iran will bear responsibility and face consequences, and these consequences will be severe!"

Reuters

