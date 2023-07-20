APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors

2023-07-20 | 10:28
2min
APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors

In recent days, several media outlets and social media platforms have been circulating news suggesting doubts over the quality of gasoline available in the Lebanese market. These reports indicate that the gasoline might be causing occasional car engine malfunctions. 

Responding to these concerns, the Association of Petroleum Importing Companies (APIC) has firmly stated that the imported gasoline into Lebanon, supplied by reputable companies, adheres to the highest international and Lebanese quality standards. 

In a released statement, the association emphasized that the gasoline imported into Lebanon undergoes laboratory tests in the country of origin, conducted by independent verification companies such as Bureau Veritas, to ensure compliance with global specifications.  

They also reminded that imported goods cannot enter Lebanon without a certification attesting to their conformity with Lebanese standards. 

Furthermore, after undergoing the mentioned tests abroad, the gasoline is subject to additional national inspections at laboratories in both Sidon and Beirut under the auspices of the Lebanese government. This laboratory testing procedure applies to all imported petroleum derivatives, particularly the 95- and 98-octane gasoline, diesel, and JET A-1 aviation fuel. 

The APIC also highlighted that the Ministry of Energy and Water regularly takes samples from gasoline depots owned by the importing companies. Just a week ago, samples were sent to the oil facilities laboratory in Zahrani. Like previous analyses, the recent test results confirmed that the samples perfectly matched the required specifications. 

Urging the public not to spread unverified information that may cause unnecessary fear, the Association of Petroleum Importing Companies requested citizens facing doubts or suspicion to immediately contact the Consumer Protection Directorate at the Ministry of Economy and Trade.  

This official regulatory authority monitors the situation and takes appropriate measures if necessary.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Energy

Association Of Petroleum Importing Companies

Imported

Gasoline

Standards

