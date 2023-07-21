Lebanon condemns desecration of Holy Quran in Stockholm: Outrage among global Muslim community

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Lebanon issued a strong condemnation on Friday, expressing its deep concern over the desecration of the holy Quran in Stockholm.



The act was deemed as a continuous violation of the dignity of Muslims and has sparked outrage among the global Muslim community.



In a statement, the ministry called on the Swedish authorities to take immediate and appropriate measures to halt all actions that fuel feelings of hatred, Islamophobia, racism, and any form of incitement to violence or religious offense.



Additionally, the ministry expressed its strong disapproval of the burning of the Iraqi flag during a protest in Stockholm and called for holding the perpetrators accountable.



Lebanon's Foreign Ministry further emphasized the importance of safeguarding religious symbols and sanctities around the world.