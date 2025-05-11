Presidency urges Lebanese media to act responsibly amid municipal elections

According to a statement released by the presidential media office, the Lebanese Presidency called on local media outlets to uphold national, legal, and ethical responsibility during the current sensitive period.



It warned against unfounded accusations, fabrications, or false narratives targeting any foreign party friendly to Lebanon, particularly Arab nations, especially in matters that could verge on undermining national interests.



While reaffirming its full commitment to the sanctity of freedom of expression, the Presidency reminded stakeholders that this right carries inherent obligations—truthfulness and respect for public order in a democratic society, as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.



The statement concluded by stressing that any violation of these principles would not fall under protected speech but would instead be considered a clear and punishable offense.