Hezbollah Central Council member slams opposition's rejection of consensus
Lebanon News
2023-07-22 | 05:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah Central Council member slams opposition's rejection of consensus
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk, a member of Hezbollah's Central Council, emphasized the importance of national consensus as the only viable path to overcome the deepening internal crises.
Speaking at an Ashoura event held by Hezbollah, Sheikh Kaouk criticized the opposing faction for their refusal to engage in consensus-building, attributing it to their lack of a unifying vision and their fixation on confrontation and conflict.
"The depth of the problem lies in the fact that the opposing faction seeks confrontation and is actively planning and working towards it. Those who reject consensus should bear the responsibility, and it is natural for others to accuse them of obstruction," Sheikh Kaouk asserted.
He challenged the group known for its defiance and confrontational stance, questioning whether they have reconsidered their decision to boycott sessions that would potentially elect Sleiman Frangieh. He urged them to provide the Lebanese people with a clear response.
He considered that "the external movement succeeds if it is a helping hand and does not become part of the divisions." He believed that "incitement and misinformation do not change the equations, and some should not waste time and opportunities, but rather learn from past experiences."
"The solution to the refugee crisis starts by liberating some official figures from the shackles of pleasing America," he stated.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Sheikh Nabil Kaouk
Hezbollah
Central Council
National
Consensus
Crisis
