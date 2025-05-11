Zelensky says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce

World News
11-05-2025 | 14:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zelensky says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zelensky says he will meet Putin after Trump tells him not to await truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he would agree to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Turkey on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump told him immediately to accept Putin's proposal of direct talks.

The Ukrainian leader had responded guardedly earlier on Sunday after the Russian president, in a night-time televised statement that coincided with prime time in the U.S., proposed that Ukraine and Russia hold direct talks in Istanbul next Thursday, May 15.

However, it was not clear that Putin had proposed to attend in person.

"I will be waiting for Putin in Türkiye on Thursday. Personally. I hope that this time the Russians will not look for excuses," Zelensky wrote on X.

Putin's proposal came hours after major European powers demanded on Saturday in Kyiv that Putin agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or face "massive" new sanctions, a position that Trump's Ukraine envoy Keith Kellogg endorsed on Sunday.


Reuters
 

World News

Zelensky

Putin

Trump

Truce

Ukraine

US

Russia

LBCI Next
Turkey ready to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations: Erdogan tells Macron
US-China trade talks conclude for day, to resume Sunday
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-21

Putin says will 'analyze' Zelensky's proposal to halt strikes on civilian infrastructure

LBCI
World News
2025-04-22

Zelensky says wants to meet Trump at pope's funeral

LBCI
World News
2025-02-26

Zelensky says hopes to meet Trump in US on Friday

LBCI
World News
2025-02-28

Zelensky tells Trump there should be no compromise with 'killer' Putin

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:44

India's air force says losses are part of combat but all pilots 'back home'

LBCI
World News
10:33

US 'encouraged' by latest round of Iran nuclear talks: AFP

LBCI
World News
09:37

US commerce secretary says 'optimistic' on China trade talks

LBCI
World News
09:29

Fourth round of US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman concludes after three hours: Axios

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-01

UN chief warns return to war in Gaza would be 'catastrophic'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-15

MP Gebran Bassil says Free Patriotic Movement will not be 'eliminated,' announces election plans

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-02

Far-right Israeli minister visits Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:52

LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Video captures major clash in Sfira, Danniyeh amid municipal elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Shooting reported in North Lebanon, casualty in Ain al-Dehab, Akkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55

Syrian official denies to LBCI discovery of US journalist Austin Tice's remains

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45

Israel says recognition of Palestinian state will force 'unilateral actions' in response

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun heads to Kuwait on an official visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:34

Figures show lower turnout in most North Lebanon districts compared to 2016

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More