MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: There is currently no willingness for dialogue

MP Bilal Abdallah stated there is currently no willingness for dialogue, emphasizing that the problem lies not in where it occurs or under whose auspices but in the political will.



He pointed out that those who demand it cannot attempt to impose a new president again. He considered that the obstruction of institutions and preventing positive change is the responsibility of all.



On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "we are the most cohesive political team, and we do not rely on external factors. We are fully confident that the internal aspect is the foundation, and from day one, we have called for internal dialogue to achieve this consensus."



Regarding the issue of the Banque du Liban (BDL) governance, he described it as a political falter rather than a technical one, saying, "there is no escaping national responsibility. Vacuums in institutions, especially in the military, healthcare, social, and financial sectors, are forbidden. Logic dictates that the First Deputy to the BDL governor, along with the deputies, should bear responsibility."



Abdallah revealed that Hezbollah is committed to a deal with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, concerning appointments, as it is one of the conditions for resuming dialogue between them.