MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: There is currently no willingness for dialogue

Lebanon News
2023-07-26 | 04:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: There is currently no willingness for dialogue
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: There is currently no willingness for dialogue

MP Bilal Abdallah stated there is currently no willingness for dialogue, emphasizing that the problem lies not in where it occurs or under whose auspices but in the political will.

He pointed out that those who demand it cannot attempt to impose a new president again. He considered that the obstruction of institutions and preventing positive change is the responsibility of all.

On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, he stated, "we are the most cohesive political team, and we do not rely on external factors. We are fully confident that the internal aspect is the foundation, and from day one, we have called for internal dialogue to achieve this consensus."

Regarding the issue of the Banque du Liban (BDL) governance, he described it as a political falter rather than a technical one, saying, "there is no escaping national responsibility. Vacuums in institutions, especially in the military, healthcare, social, and financial sectors, are forbidden. Logic dictates that the First Deputy to the BDL governor, along with the deputies, should bear responsibility."

Abdallah revealed that Hezbollah is committed to a deal with the head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), Gebran Bassil, concerning appointments, as it is one of the conditions for resuming dialogue between them.

Lebanon News

MP

Bilal Abdallah

Willingness

Dialogue

Governance

BDL

LBCI Next
MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors
Mikati meets deputy governors to discuss BDL's governorship crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

MP Georges Adwan unveils positive results: Follow-up on BDL's deputy governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-24

Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-20

BDL Vice Governors Present 3-Pager Preliminary Comprehensive Plan: Here are the Details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-16

MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: It is better for the dialogue to take place in Parliament

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:16

Quorum obstructed: Thursday's Cabinet session hindered by absent ministers

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

Le Drian discusses with Gebran Bassil consultations to agree on the program Lebanon needs

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Sleiman Frangieh meets Le Drian: Seeking solutions to Presidential crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-16

Bishop Audi blames leaders for Lebanon's collapse and corruption

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:38

Hot weather precautions: Lebanese Civil Defense releases essential safety guidelines

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-24

Lebanon's Presidential election dilemma: Awaiting French-Saudi developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:23

Crucial Cabinet session on Thursday: Awaiting Lebanon's next BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
01:29

Dollar crisis deepens with new exchange rate platform amidst BDL Governor's appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:13

More details about French Envoy Le Drian's meetings on his second-day visit

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:29

Lebanon's sovereignty at stake: MPs call for end to Syrian refugee asylum classification

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:47

Lebanon declares national mourning day on Beirut Blast anniversary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More