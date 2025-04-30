Lebanese Army dismantled 'over 90%' of Hezbollah infrastructure near Israel: Security official to AFP

The Lebanese Army dismantled "more than 90%" of Hezbollah's military infrastructure in the area south of the Litani River which borders Israel, since the ceasefire went into effect, a security source told AFP on Wednesday.



"We have completed the dismantling of more than 90% of the infrastructure in the area south of the Litani River. There are likely sites that we are unaware of, but if we discover them, we will take the necessary measures," the source said.



It added, "Hezbollah withdrew and said, 'Do what you want.'... There is no longer a Hezbollah military structure south of the Litani."





AFP