Lebanon’s Agriculture Minister, UNIFIL chief agree on mechanism to allow farmers access to border lands

Lebanon's Agriculture Minister Nizar Hani met with the head of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Major General Aroldo Lázaro, to discuss ways to facilitate farmers' access to border villages so they can tend to their agricultural lands.



Following contacts made by the UNIFIL commander, the Ministry received formal approval for the initiative, which will be implemented through a coordinated mechanism involving UNIFIL, the Lebanese Army, and the Ministry of Agriculture.



The plan aims to safeguard the rights and security of farmers while reinforcing their resilience on their land.



The Ministry of Agriculture has called on farmers who own land in restricted areas to contact the heads of regional offices to begin the necessary procedures for accessing their property.