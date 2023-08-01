Price of gasoline increases by 16000 LBP

On Tuesday August 1, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by 16000 LBP each, while the price of diesel increased by17000 LBP and that of gas increased by 32000 LBP.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: 1712,000 LBP

- Gasoline 98 octane: 1750,000 LBP

- Diesel Oil: 1497,000 LBP

- Gas Canister: 842,000 LBP