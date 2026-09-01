FM Rajji meets WHO’s new representative in Lebanon

Lebanon News
01-09-2026 | 06:18
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FM Rajji meets WHO’s new representative in Lebanon
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FM Rajji meets WHO’s new representative in Lebanon

Foreign Minister Youssef Rajji met with the World Health Organization’s new representative in Lebanon, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, who presented a copy of his credentials.

During the meeting, Rajji highlighted the longstanding relationship between Lebanon and the WHO, while discussions also touched on the financial challenges facing the organization globally.

Zouiten said he was honored to take on the role and support the Lebanese people.

He also briefed Rajji on key challenges facing Lebanon’s health sector, praising the country’s medical professionals and health care services and stressing the need to make those services accessible to all segments of society.

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