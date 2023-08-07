Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 08:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Tourism Industry Stays Resilient Amid Security Events, Positive Outlook Remains

The President of the Syndicate of Tourist Professions and the Hotel Owners Association in Lebanon, Pierre Ashkar, reassured on Monday in a statement that "the tourist season has not been affected by the security events in Ain al-Hilweh camp in the south of the country."

He confirmed that "there have been no cancellations of hotel bookings, and things are proceeding in the right direction."

"The momentum of the tourist season is still at its peak, as indicated by the documented figures we have and the projections until mid-September," he added.

He pointed out that "all reports and data issued by the security agencies and the Lebanese army unequivocally confirm that security in Lebanon is under control, and there is no fear of any security incidents.

"What happened in Ain al-Hilweh camp is limited to the camp itself for Palestinian refugees," he stressed.

Ashkar explained that "in essence, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain prohibit their nationals from coming to Lebanon, and there might be some Kuwaitis and Qataris, but recent stances will not change the reality that has been going on for a long time regarding the arrival of our Gulf brothers to Lebanon."

He concluded by urging all political forces to "shoulder their national responsibilities, elect a president for the republic immediately, and form a new government to revive the country."

"This will primarily lead to restoring relations between Lebanon and the sisterly Gulf countries to their normal state, ultimately paving the way for the country's recovery, revival, and preservation of tourism and the beautiful way of life in Lebanon," he concluded by saying.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Tourism

Security

LBCI Next
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
Judge Helana Iskandar sheds light on Salameh's investigation before Judge Abou Samra
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-08-06

Lebanon's security concerns: Ain Al-Hilweh and foreign embassies' warning

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-05

Security Alerts in Lebanon: Saudi and Kuwaiti Embassies Issue Warnings to Their Citizens

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-05

Saudi Embassy urges nationals to depart, Kuwaiti Embassy cautions vigilance amid Lebanon security concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-01

Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:52

Tourism Minister: The country is fine, tourism is doing well

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:40

War, migration, and art: Aida Sabra's impactful unveiling of a mother's story

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:29

Mikati affirms confidence in Acting Governor's plan amidst budget discussions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-21

Behind closed doors: Assad and Mikati discuss common issues ahead of the Arab League Summit

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:41

Khalil: Reformative Budget Approval Enables Financial Recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:41

Defying odds: LAU researchers uncover rare genetic disorder

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:55

BDL in crisis management: Lebanon faces short-term solutions for state funding

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Perpetuating a vacuum: MP Mohammad Raad warns of dire consequences for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:43

Mawlawi ensures security measures to protect Lebanese and Arab residents

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More