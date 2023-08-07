The President of the Syndicate of Tourist Professions and the Hotel Owners Association in Lebanon, Pierre Ashkar, reassured on Monday in a statement that "the tourist season has not been affected by the security events in Ain al-Hilweh camp in the south of the country."



He confirmed that "there have been no cancellations of hotel bookings, and things are proceeding in the right direction."



"The momentum of the tourist season is still at its peak, as indicated by the documented figures we have and the projections until mid-September," he added.



He pointed out that "all reports and data issued by the security agencies and the Lebanese army unequivocally confirm that security in Lebanon is under control, and there is no fear of any security incidents.



"What happened in Ain al-Hilweh camp is limited to the camp itself for Palestinian refugees," he stressed.



Ashkar explained that "in essence, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain prohibit their nationals from coming to Lebanon, and there might be some Kuwaitis and Qataris, but recent stances will not change the reality that has been going on for a long time regarding the arrival of our Gulf brothers to Lebanon."



He concluded by urging all political forces to "shoulder their national responsibilities, elect a president for the republic immediately, and form a new government to revive the country."



"This will primarily lead to restoring relations between Lebanon and the sisterly Gulf countries to their normal state, ultimately paving the way for the country's recovery, revival, and preservation of tourism and the beautiful way of life in Lebanon," he concluded by saying.



