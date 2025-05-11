News
US State Secretary Rubio to attend NATO meeting on Ukraine-Russia
World News
11-05-2025 | 09:23
US State Secretary Rubio to attend NATO meeting on Ukraine-Russia
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will attend the informal NATO foreign ministers meeting in Turkey on May 14-16 to discuss ending the Russia-Ukraine war.
"Looking towards the NATO Summit in The Hague this June, the Secretary will advance President Trump's agenda of ensuring that our Allies contribute their fair share to making NATO stronger and more effective," the State Department said in a statement.
Reuters
World News
United States
State Secretary
Marco Rubio
NATO
Turkey
Russia
Ukraine
