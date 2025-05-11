Hostage Aid Worldwide urges caution amid speculation on Austin Tice case

Hostage Aid Worldwide issued a statement addressing recent reports concerning American journalist Austin Tice, emphasizing that only verified information will be shared by the Tice family or the organization itself.



In the statement, Hostage Aid clarified that it is the only body authorized by the Tice family to assist in the ongoing search for Austin, who disappeared in Syria in 2012. The organization stressed that any official comments would be made solely by the family or through Hostage Aid, and only after facts had been confirmed.



The group called on media outlets and the public to refrain from speculation, especially during the Mother's Day weekend, and to respect the Tice family's privacy.



Hostage Aid reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Tice family and other families of hostages seeking truth and justice.



The organization also firmly denied claims circulating online that it receives funding from a Gulf government, labeling such allegations as entirely false and part of a misinformation campaign. It stated that its work is funded solely through public donations.

Statement Regarding Recent Reports on Austin Tice



Hostage Aid Worldwide is aware of the recent news and circulating reports concerning Austin Tice over the past 48 hours.



As the organization entrusted by the Tice family to assist in the search for Austin, we would like to… pic.twitter.com/ssu5erHZHS — Hostage Aid Worldwide (@HostageAid) May 11, 2025