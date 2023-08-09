Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 04:45
High views
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details
1min
Security Sources to LBCI: Preliminary investigations in the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni suggest murder; security authorities continue to uncover details

Security sources have informed LBCI that preliminary investigations into the death of Elias Hasrouni, a Lebanese Forces official and former Lebanese Forces Coordinator for Bint Jbeil District, suggest a sinister turn of events. Initially thought to have died in a car accident, further evidence now points to the possibility of murder.

In a strong statement, the municipality and residents of Ain Ebel expressed their outrage: "This criminal act aimed solely to destabilize the security in our region, which never knew any criminal acts and always prided itself on its stable security compared to other Lebanese areas. We urge the security forces, now in possession of conclusive evidence of the kidnapping, to identify the killers as quickly as possible and impose the harshest punishments on them to preserve the security of the region."

Security authorities are now actively working to uncover the details surrounding Hasrouni's death, including the possibility that his car was hijacked and he was killed at a distance from where two vehicles stopped his car.
 

