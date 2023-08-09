Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

Lebanon News
2023-08-09 | 14:21
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions
0min
Hezbollah truck accident in Kahale leads to fatalities, community tensions

A truck, allegedly affiliated with Hezbollah, was involved in a car accident on the road from Beqaa to Beirut earlier on Wednesday evening, leading to an immediate and tense response from armed men attempting to protect the shipment and vehicle.

The incident quickly escalated as local residents became involved, resulting in shots being fired by the armed individuals. Two fatalities have been confirmed, one from Kahale and another from the opposing side, along with a third injury.

People in the Kahale area are demanding that the Lebanese government take action and conduct a thorough investigation. Many are almost certain that the truck belongs to Hezbollah.

The Lebanese Army has begun efforts to remove the truck from the scene but has encountered resistance from local residents. They are demanding verification of the truck's contents before allowing its removal.

Developing
 

