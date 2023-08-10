The mayor of Kahale, Jean Bejjani, saw that Lebanon and its youth are paying dearly due to uncontrolled weapons and the absence of the state.



He emphasized that it is not permissible to transfer weapons this way, considering that if security services accompany weapon shipments, it's a problem. If these shipments are transported without security measures, it's an even bigger problem.



Bejjani also stressed that the security forces must prevent any possible clashes, saying, "We decided to help in the accident, and then the shooting started randomly at our homes, and Fadi Bejjani was killed in front of his house and on the church's stairs."



The mayor of Kahale believed that the disaster could have been worse, calling on the factions to calm down.



Bejjani demanded that the state take action and exert its authority.