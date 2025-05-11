Adraee issues urgent warning to those present at Houthi-controlled ports

Middle East News
11-05-2025 | 14:11
Adraee issues urgent warning to those present at Houthi-controlled ports
Adraee issues urgent warning to those present at Houthi-controlled ports

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to all individuals present at seaports controlled by the Houthis, specifically naming Ras Isa Port, Hodeidah Port, and Al-Salif Port.

He emphasized that this is an important and urgent evacuation warning.

"Due to the Houthi regime's use of these ports for its terrorist activities, all individuals present are urged to evacuate and stay away for their own safety until further notice," he asserted.

Middle East News

Avichay Adraee

Israel

Warning

Houthi

Ports

