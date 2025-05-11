News
Adraee issues urgent warning to those present at Houthi-controlled ports
Middle East News
11-05-2025 | 14:11
High views
Adraee issues urgent warning to those present at Houthi-controlled ports
Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued a warning to all individuals present at seaports controlled by the Houthis, specifically naming Ras Isa Port, Hodeidah Port, and Al-Salif Port.
He emphasized that this is an important and urgent evacuation warning.
"Due to the Houthi regime's use of these ports for its terrorist activities, all individuals present are urged to evacuate and stay away for their own safety until further notice," he asserted.
Middle East News
Avichay Adraee
Israel
Warning
Houthi
Ports
Learn More