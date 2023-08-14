Mawlawi affirms ongoing investigations into recent events under security and judicial authorities

Lebanon News
2023-08-14 | 06:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Mawlawi affirms ongoing investigations into recent events under security and judicial authorities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Mawlawi affirms ongoing investigations into recent events under security and judicial authorities

Lebanon's Caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, affirmed following the meeting of the Central Security Council the complete readiness to keep pace with developments and protect citizens. 

He pointed out that the events that occurred are under ongoing investigations according to established procedures by the security authorities under the supervision of judicial authorities to confirm stability.

He also noted that the security forces acted in a way that protected citizens and civil peace during the Kahaleh incident, emphasizing the pivotal role played by the security and judicial apparatuses in achieving civil peace and stability in the country.

Regarding the Ain Ebel crime, he said: "Investigations are ongoing, and we emphasize the prevention of sedition through the application of the law, and the information indicates the absence of any partisan background."

Mawlawi emphasized that "we will not allow the camps, especially the Ain al-Hilweh camp, to become a gateway to disrupting security in any Lebanese region.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Interior

Minister

Bassam Mawlawi

Central Security Council

Kahaleh

Ain Ebel

Ain Al-Hilweh

Incidents

LBCI Next
Hezbollah's Sheikh Kaouk: National crisis deepening, dialogue with FPM unshaken amid unrest
Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-08-07

Interior Minister stands firm: Securing Lebanon's future amidst armed challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-12

Interior Minister affirms Lebanon's security situation is good with the vigor of all the security and military forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

Lebanese Interior Minister, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, Addresses Kidnapping of Saudi Citizen in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-19

Lebanon's Interior Minister calls for Riad Salameh to step down

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Lebanese Interior Minister has yet to decide on "Barbie" film release

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:45

Government sessions scheduled on Wednesday and Thursday to review the 2023 budget and legislative measures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-13

Series of irregularities: Forensic audit report uncovers $47 billion depletion from BDL reserves

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Ministry of Health Clarifies COVID-19 Situation Amidst Inaccurate News

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

MP Makhzoumi: Why is the government providing Salameh's protection instead of arresting, prosecuting, and holding him accountable?

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Judge Iskandar requests the Finance Minister to provide her with a copy of the forensic audit report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:43

Capital controls: IMF and BDL clash over Lebanon's financial future

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

The 'hidden pathways:' Syria-Lebanon border crossings defy control efforts

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:51

Contrasting perspectives: Political ripple from Kahaleh incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Exploration vessel Transocean Barents arrives at Lebanon’s block 9 on Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:22

Cairo summit: Arab nations engage in high-stakes talks on Syrian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
05:19

Saudi King invites Iranian President to visit Riyadh

LBCI
Middle East News
08:24

US Special Envoy for Yemen Lenderking’s travel to the Gulf

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More