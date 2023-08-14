Mawlawi affirms ongoing investigations into recent events under security and judicial authorities

Lebanon's Caretaker Interior Minister, Bassam Mawlawi, affirmed following the meeting of the Central Security Council the complete readiness to keep pace with developments and protect citizens.



He pointed out that the events that occurred are under ongoing investigations according to established procedures by the security authorities under the supervision of judicial authorities to confirm stability.



He also noted that the security forces acted in a way that protected citizens and civil peace during the Kahaleh incident, emphasizing the pivotal role played by the security and judicial apparatuses in achieving civil peace and stability in the country.



Regarding the Ain Ebel crime, he said: "Investigations are ongoing, and we emphasize the prevention of sedition through the application of the law, and the information indicates the absence of any partisan background."



Mawlawi emphasized that "we will not allow the camps, especially the Ain al-Hilweh camp, to become a gateway to disrupting security in any Lebanese region.