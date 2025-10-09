Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages

An Israeli government spokeswoman on Thursday said high-profile Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti would not be exchanged as part of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal reached by Israel and Hamas.



When asked by a journalist whether Israel had agreed to release Barghouti, government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told a briefing that: "I can tell you at this point in time that he will not be part of this release."



Barghouti -- from Hamas' rival, the Fatah movement -- was among the Palestinian prisoners Hamas wanted to see released as part of the Gaza deal, according to Egyptian state-linked media.



AFP