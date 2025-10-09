News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
25
o
Bekaa
17
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages
Middle East News
09-10-2025 | 09:10
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says jailed Palestinian leader Marwan Barghouti will not be exchanged for hostages
An Israeli government spokeswoman on Thursday said high-profile Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti would not be exchanged as part of the Gaza ceasefire and hostage release deal reached by Israel and Hamas.
When asked by a journalist whether Israel had agreed to release Barghouti, government spokeswoman Shosh Bedrosian told a briefing that: "I can tell you at this point in time that he will not be part of this release."
Barghouti -- from Hamas' rival, the Fatah movement -- was among the Palestinian prisoners Hamas wanted to see released as part of the Gaza deal, according to Egyptian state-linked media.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Palestinian
Prisoner
Marwan Barghouti
Gaza
Ceasefire
Hamas
Next
Hamas, Israel agree on hostage release, ceasefire under Trump plan
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-09-27
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
World News
2025-09-27
New Zealand will not recognize Palestinian state for now: FM
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-21
Israel's Netanyahu tells Western leaders there will be no Palestinian state
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Palestinian leader says Israel Doha strikes threaten regional stability
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Palestinian leader says Israel Doha strikes threaten regional stability
0
World News
2025-09-20
UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
World News
2025-09-20
UN chief says world should not be intimidated by Israel
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:58
Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:58
Macron says Israel settlement increase 'existential threat' to Palestinian state
0
Middle East News
10:39
Trump expected to visit Jerusalem Sunday: Presidency
Middle East News
10:39
Trump expected to visit Jerusalem Sunday: Presidency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:19
UN chief welcomes Gaza deal as path toward Palestinian statehood
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
Lebanon News
2025-10-08
Lebanon’s justice minister appoints judges to key political assassination cases
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:16
Egypt Red Crescent says 153 aid trucks cross Rafah border heading to Gaza
0
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
Lebanon News
07:15
Lebanon has arrested 32 people suspected of spying for Israel: Judicial official to AFP
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Life at Naqoura port: Fear and silence replace the ‘daily catch’
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
In war-scarred Khiam, residents rebuild piece by piece
4
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
World News
15:42
Trump says may go to Middle East at end of week
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
With major prisoner demands on the table, can Hamas and Israel find common ground?
6
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
Lebanon News
08:38
Lebanon cabinet convenes; minister injects humor with cake (Video)
7
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Health Ministry warns residents after blast injures man in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Lebanon News
05:44
FM Rajji meets EU officials to discuss army support, reforms, and post-UNIFIL strategy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More